Worth Co. teacher named Georgia Teacher of the Year

John R. Tibbetts, an economic teacher from Worth County High School, is the 2018 Georgia Teacher of the Year.

State Superintendent Richard Woods made the announcement Monday.

As Georgia Teacher of the Year, Tibbetts will represent Georgia teachers by speaking to the public about the teaching profession and potentially conducting workshops and programs for educators. He will also participate in the competitive selection process for the 2018 National Teacher of the Year.

Tibbetts graduated from the United States Military Academy and went on to serve for 21 years as an officer in the U.S. Army. During his time in the military, he was stationed overseas for more than five years, including service in Desert Storm, Turkey, and Afghanistan.

Following his military service, Tibbetts spent time working in the private sector but ultimately decided to pursue a teaching career– first at Tift County High School and later at Worth County High, where he currently teaches economics.

“I am grateful to Mr. Tibbetts for his service to our country and his service to the students of Georgia, and I’m honored to recognize him as the 2018 Georgia Teacher of the Year,” said Superintendent Woods.

“As much as any subject taught in high school, economics is part of the very fabric of our daily lives and relevant to what is currently ongoing in the world around us,” he wrote in his Teacher of the Year application. “Teaching economics provides the opportunity to affect our students’ livelihoods, quality of life, and their futures.”

In his time away from school, he is active in his church and is a Georgia High School Association certified wrestling referee.

