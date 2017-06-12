Gold Medalist named new DCSS Athletic Director

The Dougherty County School Board approved the hiring of Lea Henry as the new School System Athletic Director. They also announced the hiring of Cheryl Johnson Smith as the System's Coordinator of Instructional Improvement. Tameka Jackson was named the Director of Student Support Services.

The school system put out the following media release on Henry's hiring:

Henry will join the Dougherty County School System on July 1 after longtime DCSS Athletic Director Johnny Seabrooks retires. Henry joins the organization after having most recently served as the Associate Athletics Director for Facilities and Game Management for Albany State University. Henry previously served as the Interim Director of Athletics and the Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Darton State College.

“I am so excited to be joining Superintendent Dyer’s team as the District Athletics Director. I look forward to working with the Athletic Directors and Coaches in all sports throughout the district in providing a rewarding experience for the student athletes,” Henry said. “Having the opportunity to positively impact young people’s lives in a community where I grew up and care so deeply for is a dream come true.”

Henry spent 16 years as the Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Georgia State University from 1994-2010. During her tenure at Georgia State, her teams set a school record with eight straight winning seasons from 1997-2005, and she became the winningest basketball coach in Ga State history. Prior to Ga State, Henry served as the Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Mercer University, interim Head Coach at the University of Florida, and assistant coach at Florida and Stetson.

In 2006, she was inducted in the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. Henry played for the legendary Pat Summit at the University of Tennessee from 1979-1983. As a Lady Vol, she captained 3 teams that competed in the NCAA Final Four Tournament. Henry was cited as an Academic All-American twice. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education (1983) with honors and a Master of Science degree (1985) from the University of Tennessee. In 2005, she was inducted into the Tennessee Lady Volunteer Hall of Fame.

“I’m excited that were able to attract the interest of someone of Lea Henry’s caliber. I’m confident that Coach Henry has the skills necessary to build on the legacy Coach Seabrooks leaves behind and carry our athletics department to higher levels,” DCSS Associate Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Dyer said. Dyer will take over as superintendent on July 1.

One of the highlights of her career was when she was chosen as the starting point guard for the 1984 Women’s Olympic Basketball Team. Henry and her team won the gold medal in Los Angeles. Henry represented the United States of America from 1978-1984 as a member of the Junior National and National Women’s Basketball Teams.

Henry has served on numerous prestigious committees during her professional career including the 1996 USA Basketball Olympic Team Selection Committee, 1998-99 Kodak All-American Selection Committee, NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Committee, USA Today Coaches Poll, WBCA Division I College Coach of the Year committee and the Consolation Implementation Committee for the Albany State, Darton State Consolidation.

Henry is married to Mr. Greg Manning.