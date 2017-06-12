Albany High School students and staff to be relocated

Albany High School to relocate students and staff before school begins in August

The Dougherty County School System said it's working to make a "smooth transition" for Albany High School students as they begin new schools in August.

Last week, the school board voted to close Albany High.

Now students need to be assigned to different schools within the school system.

Students and parents are encouraged to go to the school system's website to view the new school zones.

"What schools they'll be going to. Parents can go to our website and take a look at an interactive Google map that shows the overlays of the new zones," JD Sumner, spokesperson said.

The school system is also working on relocating teachers as well.