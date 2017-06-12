Intersection improvements to come for downtown Americus

The Dougherty County School Board approved the hiring of Lea Henry as the new School System Athletic Director.More >>
The Dougherty County School Board approved the hiring of Lea Henry as the new School System Athletic Director.More >>
Looking for a better way to keep up with the Albany Transit schedule? There’s an app for that!More >>
Looking for a better way to keep up with the Albany Transit schedule? There’s an app for that!More >>
The Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be on high alert for a street drug causing overdoses all throughout Georgia. Within the last week, Chief Deputy Eric Bryant said his deputies have worked two overdoses involving a synthetic opioid.More >>
The Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be on high alert for a street drug causing overdoses all throughout Georgia. Within the last week, Chief Deputy Eric Bryant said his deputies have worked two overdoses involving a synthetic opioid.More >>
The Dougherty County School System said it's working to make a "smooth transition" for Albany High School students as they begin new schools in August.More >>
The Dougherty County School System said it's working to make a "smooth transition" for Albany High School students as they begin new schools in August.More >>
Americus is working to make its downtown more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.More >>
Americus is working to make its downtown more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.More >>