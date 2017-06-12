Intersection improvements to come for downtown Americus

Americus is working to make its downtown more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

The Georgia Department of Transportation, Americus' Main Street Program, Americus' Planning and Inspections Department, and its Public Works have teamed up to improve the Lee and Church Street intersection.

This is one of the main entry ways for people using back roads from Leesburg or Albany coming into downtown Americus.

River Valley Regional Commission gave Americus' Downtown Development Association a grant of $110,000 to fund the project, which funds 90 percent of the project.

"It'll be improved crosswalks. It'll be improved sidewalks. It'll be a nice gateway into the downtown area," Main Street Developer, Patrick Kay said, "So as you're coming up Lee Street you'll have a nice attractive area as you're coming in to the downtown area. So it'll be a great program not just for the downtown, but also for the walkers, the pedestrians, the bicyclists that are in the South Lee area."

The renovations entail: improving underground pipes and crosswalk appearance, and making sidewalks accessible for those with disabilities. Kay has one goal.

"To create an attractive gateway into the downtown," Kay said, "My job is to beautify the downtown, to make it an attractive place for people to want to be in where businesses want to be in, and to give that appearance that you've gotten here and this is a cool place to be."

Kay said within the next year this project will be completed.