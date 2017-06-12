Albany Transit users can now use Route Shout app

Looking for a better way to keep up with the Albany Transit schedule?

There’s an app for that!

The city has a new phone app called Route Shout 2.0.

Officials believe it will make commuting easier for residents and Albany State University students.

Route Shout gives bus locations in real time and city officials say the notification feature makes commuting across the city a breeze.

The city also signed an agreement with ASU to provide "Ram Rush".

You can download the Route Shout app from the Apple App Store here and from Google Play here.

