TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic lights out at several Lee Co. intersections

A power outage has knocked out traffic lights at several Lee County intersections.

Traffic lights are out at Nottingham Way and Ledo Road.

Police are currently directing traffic.

Lights are also out at the corner of Fussell and Dawson where they intersect with U.S. 82 and Double Gate Drive.

