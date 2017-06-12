2 juveniles arrested after Valdosta neighbor spies burglary in progress

Valdosta Police say a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old are responsible for a burglary on Clayton Drive Saturday afternoon.

Their department got a call about a burglary in progress, and with help from neighbors, they caught the kids within minutes.

One of the boys was taken to the Youth Detention Center.

The other was released to his parents.

They're both facing burglary and obstruction charges.

