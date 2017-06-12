Colquitt Co. murder suspect to be retried

Gun shots were fired near this center (Source: WALB)

The district attorney plans to retry former Colquitt County football player for the shooting death of a young mother in a park last year.

Jaquan Willis was 16-years-old when he was arrested for the murder of Fatisha Clark.

She died in March 2016 after she was shot by a stray bullet at the Ryce Community Center.

Investigators have said that they don't believe Clark was the intended target.

Willis' first trial ended with a mistrial Friday.

Willis faces four charges: felony murder, aggravated assault and two counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

