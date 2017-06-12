House shot up, police search for suspect

Police search for suspect after this house was shot at several times. (Source: WALB)

We're getting a closer look at the damage left behind after someone shot at a house several times.



You can see shattered glass and shot up windows at this home on the 300 block of Tremont Avenue.

Albany Police said someone shot several rounds into the home.

The suspect was believed to be in a dark colored older model car.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

