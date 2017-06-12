Tifton Salvation Army hosts uniform drive - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tifton Salvation Army hosts uniform drive

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Salvation Army Tifton Facebook page) (Source: Salvation Army Tifton Facebook page)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

The Salvation Army Tifton Service Center and local Tifton businesses are working together on a uniform drive.

They are seeking clothing items that follow the new uniform guidelines for students.

From Monday until July 14th you can drop off new or gently used items to several businesses:

The Salvation Army 2205 HWY 82 E.

  • Ameris Bank Old Ocilla Road 
  • Sisters Ice Cream Shoppe 126 1st St. 
  • Fulp Family Dentistry 215 Magnolia Dr.
  • YMCA 1657 Carpenter Road
  • City of Tifton Fire Dept.
  • Union Grove Church of God

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

Powered by Frankly