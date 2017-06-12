Tifton Salvation Army hosts uniform drive

The Salvation Army Tifton Service Center and local Tifton businesses are working together on a uniform drive.

They are seeking clothing items that follow the new uniform guidelines for students.

From Monday until July 14th you can drop off new or gently used items to several businesses:

The Salvation Army 2205 HWY 82 E.

Ameris Bank Old Ocilla Road

Sisters Ice Cream Shoppe 126 1st St.

Fulp Family Dentistry 215 Magnolia Dr.

YMCA 1657 Carpenter Road

City of Tifton Fire Dept.

Union Grove Church of God

