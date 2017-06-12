Valdosta Police investigate weekend armed robbery

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the arm over the weekend.

According to officials, they made contact with Anthony Hogan, 41, around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday at South Georgia Medical Center while he was being treated for a gunshot wound to his arm.

Hogan told police he was driving in the 200 block of Summerlin Street when he was approached for a ride by two unknown males.

He stated that the men opened the passenger door, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

Hogan said that he handed over money and a struggle broke out when the men asked for more, and the gun went off.

The police department is investigating other motives in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10