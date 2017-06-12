RECALL ALERT: Southeastern Grocers issues recall of fish sticks

The parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, Southeastern Grocers, has issued a voluntary recall of Southern Home crunchy fish sticks.

The product was sold in 12- and 24-ounce packages and is being recalled for undeclared allergens listed on the packaging.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes are:

Southern Home Crunchy Fish Sticks - 60788000346 (12 oz. package)

Southern Home Crunchy Fish Sticks - 60788000346 (24 oz. package)

The fish sticks were sold in BI-LO stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina and in Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Customers are advised to throw the impacted product away or return it to any story for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.