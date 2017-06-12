Road cleared after car flips on Philema Road

Officials cleared a single car accident on Philema Road quickly Monday morning.



It happened at approximately 9:40 a.m. at the 1600 block of Philema Road in Lee County.



According to a Georgia State Patrol officer on the scene, the driver fell asleep at the wheel.



The driver of the red Chevrolet was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes in front of Mike's Country Store.

He then hit the curb and rolled into the ditch.



The trooper says the driver is complaining of a minor injury and was taken to Phoebe Hospital by ambulance.



The name of the driver is not being released. It is unknown if the driver will face any charges.

