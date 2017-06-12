Albany murder suspect makes first court appearance - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany murder suspect makes first court appearance

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A suspect in a deadly shooting at a downtown Albany apartment complex made his first appearance before a judge on Monday.

Darius Williams, 32, is charged with felony murder in the shooting death of Anthony Wright, 21.

Wright was shot during a fight at the Ashley Riverside Apartments on South Jackson Street around 2:30 Sunday morning. His body was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Ophelia Haggerty, 23, was also arrested and charged with party to a crime. 

A third suspect, Octavious Jones, was brought in on aggravated assault charges in connection to Sunday's events.

All three suspects will have to apply to a superior court judge for bond.

