Books and basketballs: Go Hard Training camp develops kids

Kids do an hour of reading every day (Source: WALB)

Summertime means summer camps. As parents drop their kids off for the day across the region, one camp in Albany is building up well rounded student athletes.

The Go Hard Training skills camp just wrapped up week one of two.

Founder Ravii Givens taught over 20 kids the fundamentals of basketball.

But the 9-4 camp isn't just about the hardwood. Each kid is required to bring a book and do one hour of reading per day.

"Coach Ravii said that as we get older we have to read," said rising 4th grader Chris Jones, Jr. "Because if we do play in the NBA or we play professionally we do have to read at some point."

Two meals and a snack are provided, so by the end of each day kids are well-fed, well-read, and well-trained.

"I haven't done this much drills and stuff and (put) this much time into it," said rising 8th grader Will Foy. "So all the drills (have helped.) He taught me how to shoot and stuff."

Next will be a more advanced basketball camp. Many of the kids plan to return.

"We learn something new every day," said rising 5th grader Christian Williams. "And the things that we learned maybe the day before we always get better at."

To register contact Givens at 229-291-2763.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10