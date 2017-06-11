Murder victim's mother speaks on suspects' arrest

Pamela Davis says even though its been six months since her son's death, the pain is still there. (Source: WALB)

With two suspects in her son's murder now behind bars, an Albany mother is still calling for a stop to violence. (Source: WALB)

With two suspects in her son's murder now behind bars, an Albany mother is still calling for a stop to violence.

Justin King, 24, was shot and killed near an east Albany railroad track December 11th of last year.

This week a second person was arrested for his murder.

MORE: Family, friends gather in memory of Justin King

King's mother, Pamela Davis, says even though its been six months since her son's death, the pain is still there.

She told us her thoughts as she heard the news of a second arrest this week.

"I was relieved. I'm rejoicing that who did this heinous crime to my child, they're going to pay for what they did. You just can't get away going around killing people," said Davis.

MORE: Stopping the violence: Area leaders are taking action to reduce homicides

Davis says she'll be there every step of the way as the two men charged face the justice system.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10