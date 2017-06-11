Murder victim's mother speaks on suspects' arrest

Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.30"; Normal for the Month 5.21"; Yearly Total 20.30"; -/+ Year to Date -1.83".More >>
A Pelham man was arrested after a road rage incident in Osceola County, FL Saturday.More >>
More than 100 people hopped on their motorcycles and made some noise to remember a fallen U.S. Marine Saturday morning. The 5th Annual "Big Steve" Memorial Dice Run ended at the VFW Post on Philema Road in Albany.More >>
More than 100 proud Albany High School alumni gathered together Saturday afternoon to celebrate their Indian pride. The 2016-2017 school year is officially the last one for Albany High School. The Dougherty County School Board voted to close the school due to lower enrollment rates.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a south Albany home early Saturday morning.More >>
