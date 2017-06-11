Pelham man arrested after road rage incident in Florida

A Pelham man was arrested after a road rage incident in Osceola County, FL Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol said Kent Elkins was driving southbound on the Florida Turnpike Saturday afternoon when he and another driver both engaged in road rage.

Troopers said Elkins went to pass the other vehicle and then fired a gun out the window towards the other vehicle. The vehicle was not struck.

Police said Elkins told them that his gun accidentally fired.

Troopers said the incident started in Orange County and continued into Osceola County.

Elkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and improper display of a firearm.

