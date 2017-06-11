Two people arrested after fatal Albany shooting

The Albany Police Department has arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting of Anthony Wright, 21.

Darius Ricardo Williams, 32, is charged with felony murder.

Ophelia Haggerty, 23, is charged with party to a crime.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning shortly after 2.

Police say a man was shot and killed in the 300 block of South Jackson Street.

The shooting is still under investigation.

