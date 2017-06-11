Two people arrested after Albany murder

The Albany Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a murder on South Jackson Street.

Police said Anthony Wright, 21, was shot and killed after a fight broke out at Ashley Riverside Apartments.

Officers said Wright ran a short distance after being shot before he died.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning around 2:30.

One officer reported a woman on scene was treated by EMS, but was not shot.

The officer says the woman appeared to have been assaulted.

Darius Ricardo Williams, 32, is charged with felony murder.

Ophelia Haggerty, 23, is charged with party to a crime.

The shooting is still under investigation.

