Albany Police investigate fatal shooting

The Albany Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say a man was shot and killed in the 300 block of South Jackson Street.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m.

It’s unknown if any other people were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story and WALB will bring you any updates as we get them.

