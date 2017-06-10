Annual motorcycle ride keeps fallen Marine's name alive

Each year Gene Sutton gets together with more and more veterans who ride motorcycles. (Source: WALB)

More than 100 people hopped on their motorcycles to remember a fallen U.S. Marine. (Source: WALB)

More than 100 people hopped on their motorcycles and made some noise to remember a fallen U.S. Marine Saturday morning.

The 5th Annual "Big Steve" Memorial Dice Run ended at the VFW Post on Philema Road in Albany.

Lance Corporal Steve Sutton was killed in action in 2012.

Each year, his dad, Gene Sutton, gets together with more and more veterans who ride motorcycles.

His goal is to keep his son's name alive.

"They're all from the service," said Sutton. "They are from Army, Navy, Marines..they say we are never going to forget him, you know."

Sutton said he plans to continue the annual dice run for years and years to come.

