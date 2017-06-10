Albany High alumni show Indian pride after school board votes to close school

Former student Justin Clements would have graduated in 2019. (Source: WALB)

More than 100 proud Albany High School alumni gathered together Saturday afternoon to celebrate their Indian pride.

The 2016-2017 school year is officially the last one for Albany High School.

Saturday, alumni and now former students donned their orange and green to show their pride in a picture.

Several alumni said they wanted to organize a picture day before the school's sign is removed.

The oldest graduate in attendance was Horace Spires, who graduated in 1950. Spires said it was nice to see everyone together for what he called a sad occasion.

"It's a good day, and it's a bad day," said Spires.

Former student Justin Clements would have graduated in 2019.

"I'm part of the legacy, so it feels good that I'm part of the legacy," said Clements, who will now attend Dougherty Comprehensive High School.

"I think the students that lost their high school, I think it shows that their school was loved and it wasn't just them that lost a high school. It was the whole community," said Stephen Brimberry, a supporter of the school's alumni.

