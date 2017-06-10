Albany High alumni show Indian pride after school board votes to close school

More than 100 people hopped on their motorcycles and made some noise to remember a fallen U.S. Marine Saturday morning. The 5th Annual "Big Steve" Memorial Dice Run ended at the VFW Post on Philema Road in Albany.More >>
More than 100 proud Albany High School alumni gathered together Saturday afternoon to celebrate their Indian pride. The 2016-2017 school year is officially the last one for Albany High School. The Dougherty County School Board voted to close the school due to lower enrollment rates.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a south Albany home early Saturday morning.More >>
Tanesha Ray, 22, was last seen on the 2200 block of Gillionville Road.More >>
The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit Commander Major Prurince Dice is commending several of his officers after they saved the life of a man during lunch on Thursday.More >>
