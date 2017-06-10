"Strokes for Scholarship" tournament going strong in 24th year

The 24th Annual Strokes for Scholarship golf tourney was a success yet again.

Nine high school graduates received $550 scholarships each Saturday morning.

The Eta Omicron chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Inc. hosted the event at River Point Golf Club.

Nearly 60 golfers registered to play, all the while sponsoring higher education for the recipients.

After an extensive application process, the students were able to mingle with the men who made it possible.

One of which is a former recipient himself.

"They get a chance to talk with the brothers of the organization, interact with them, and of course get a feel for the type of serve we do," said John Williams who won the reward a decade ago and now serves on the scholarship committee. "Hopefully it inspires them to do well and strive for other scholarships."

One recipient is Westover graduate Miles Thomas who plans to study Nursing at Valdosta State.

"(I'm) really speechless. It just makes me want to go down there and do the right thing. I know if I don't I will be letting a lot of people down."

The fraternity plans to grow the tourney even more as they reach the quarter century mark next summer.

List of the scholarship recipients:

Aaron Johnson - Westover High School

Miles Thomas - Westover High School

Josarius Wright - Monroe High School

Eric Seay - Monroe High School

Jalen Tyson - Monroe High School

Kentravious Williams - Mitchell County High School

Allen Brown - Mitchell County High School

Armarion Stegall - Mitchell County High School

Jeremiah Motin - Worth County High School

