Albany police investigate after shots fired on Tremont Avenue

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a south Albany home early Saturday morning.

Investigators say someone shot several rounds into a home on the 300 block of Tremont Avenue around 1:30.

No one was injured.

The victims believe the suspect was in a dark colored, older model car.

