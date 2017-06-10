Mom searches for missing daughter

A mom needs help finding her missing daughter.

Tanesha Ray, 22, was last seen on the 2200 block of Gillionville Road on March 25.

Ray is a former ASU student on the west campus.

She's about 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

If you have any information on where she is, you’re asked to call Albany Police at 229- 431-2100.

