Missing Albany woman located

A missing Albany woman has been located.

Tanesha Ray, 22, was last seen on the 2200 block of Gillionville Road on March 25.

Ray is a former ASU student on the west campus.

She was reported missing, but officials said she saw herself on the news and made contact with family.

