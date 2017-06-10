ADDU officers save life during lunch

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit Commander Major Prurince Dice is commending several of his officers after they saved the life of a man during lunch on Thursday.

According to the Albany Police Department, the ADDU officers were having lunch at Golden Corral when they noticed an elderly man choking.

The officers immediately started performing the Heimlich maneuver to prevent the man from passing out. As they continued performing this maneuver, they noticed that the man started having seizures and was changing colors.

Officers were able to clear the air way enough so that the elderly man could breath.

At the same time, the elderly man’s son passed out as well. The officers began to try and revive him while EMS was on the way. Both men were taken to the hospital.

APD said Major Dice received a call from the wife who stated that she was very grateful ADDU officers helped saved her husband’s life. The wife stated that the doctors told her if the officers were not there to perform the procedures, her husband would have died.

These are the officers who helped save the man’s life:

Captain George Camp Sr.

Sgt. Dennis Richardson

Investigator Joy Olvany

Lt. Debbie Couch

Inv. Colter Harrell

Inv. Mason Bowen

Inv. Jarad Oliver

Lt. Mike Wood

Inv. Benjamin Persley

