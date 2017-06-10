South Georgia football stars among nation's elite

It should come as no surprise some of the best high school football talent anywhere comes from south Georgia. As you might expect, nothing has changed on that front in 2017.

Scout.com released their post-spring Top 300 rankings for the Class of 2018, and south Georgia is well represented among the nation's elite. Four players from our area are on the list, including three defenders.



Colquitt County's JJ Peterson is the highest ranked player among the four at #36. The nation's top rated outside linebacker is expected to lead the Packer defense again this fall.

Coming in at 148th is the man who made recruiting news Thursday: Crisp County's Quay Walker. Walker committed to Alabama the day before being ranked among the nation's best player.

Bainbridge RB Dameon Pierce was a MaxPreps All-American in 2015. In 2017, he's the 157th ranked player in the country. The Bearcat bruiser decommitted from Alabama earlier this offseason.

Lee County's Otis Reese is committed to follow former Trojan star Aubrey Solomon to Michigan. The Trojan DB ranks 174th on the Scout list, and will be expected to shore up the Lee County backline in 2017.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10