Volleyball team playing for coach battling cancer

Playing in a national championship tournament is always a big deal, especially when it's your first time.

So it's not like C-229 Volleyball needs any extra motivation, but they've got it.

The Albany AAU volleyball team is heading to Orlando next week to compete in the AAU national championships. It'll be the club's first trip to the national tournament.

That's plenty of reason for this team to be excited to play, and play hard. But they'll have a little extra fire under them in Orlando.

Their coach, Lisa O'Connor, is battling breast cancer. O'Connor will tell you it's all about volleyball, but make no mistake, this team is rallying around her.

"We all changed our shoelaces to pink and we have ribbons on our shoes. Every time we look down to pass, we see them and remember we're playing for her," says team captain Katelyn Schmidt. "Not everybody gets to do this, so just being able to do it for her is great."

The team leaves for Orlando late next week, and hopes to be competitive in their first national championship appearance.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10