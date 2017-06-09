Albany Army Specialist continues service after losing child's father

The Albany YMCA's new summer camp program for kids with disabilities is filling up fast.More >>
Dozens of friends and family gathered to remember the Albany infant who died Thursday morning.
The Albany Police Department has arrested one man in connection to a drive-by shooting.
Lee County Sheriff's Officials may have stopped a cross country crime spree when they captured three young Indiana people Wednesday after a four hour chase.
Kittens, kittens, and more kittens, all waiting to be adopted. The humane society employees in Moultrie said they are seeing a high number of litters brought to the shelter in just the past few weeks. "At one point we counted every mom with her 6 or 7 kittens we had 71 cats in 26 kennels. To say we are overloaded with cats and kittens, yes we are," said Director Dawn Blanton.
