Limited spots left for Albany YMCA summer program

The Albany YMCA's new summer camp program for kids with disabilities is filling up fast.

Earlier this year, the YMCA partnered with Easter Seals to provide physical, enrichment and educational activities for children with special needs.

Y staff said there are just a few spots left for parents to enroll their kids, but they're encouraging parents to also bring their siblings who may not have disabilities.

Staff provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to the kids.

So far, 27 kids are in the program.

The Y has this message for parents who still may be nervous about enrolling their kids.

"Give them an opportunity to get to know the other kids with disabilities, to come aboard and you know they can share their disabilities with each other. You know because some might be more than the other ones but they can help each other along the way," said Debra Mitchell, YMCA Lead Counsel.

Parents can register their kids ages 5-17 for $115 for Y members, and $125 for non members.

They are no longer accepting kids ages 5 to 6. But there's still some room for kids ages 7 to 10 and 11 to 17.

