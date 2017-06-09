Albany family holds candlelight vigil for 3 month old

Dozens of friends and family gathered to remember the Albany infant who died Thursday morning.

Earlier today, the family were setting up candles to remember 3 month old Maurkadyn Thrower.

His mother said he was a happy baby and was always laughing.

The Albany Police were called to the 500 block of 7th Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

Coroner Michael Fowler said there were no signs of trauma to the child and no reports that the little boy had been sick.

The family is asking for prayers and support from the community.

"We all do. And the more support we have the better we can be and the more we can cope with this. I can't never imagine burying one of my kids, my grandkids are my kids," said Sharmeen Thrower, Maurkadyn's grandmother.

The family has set up a GoFundMe Page for the child, click here to donate.

