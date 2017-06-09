Arrest made in Dougherty Co. sexual assault cases

The Albany Police Department has arrested a man in connection to an October 2016 sexual assault.

Duane Ballard, 43, was arrested Friday on one count of rape.

According to officials, this case could be connected to a string of sexual assaults that happened in the Dougherty County area.

The Dougherty County Police Department had been investigating a few cases where a woman reported being offered a ride by a man, driven out to a secluded location and left behind.

Officials said that a witness helped them to identify Ballard.

He is being held in the Dougherty County Jail and more charges are pending.

