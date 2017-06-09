Lee County chase suspects apparently on a "Cross County Crime Spree"

The two adults were held on $75,000 bond during their first appearance before a Judge.

21 year old Lisa Custer and 19 year old Cameron Wilson, both of Terre Haute Indiana, are charged with robbery by sudden snatching, entering auto, fleeing and attempting to elude police. A 15 year old teen with them is being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Crisp County.

Sheriff's Investigators say they have learned that Custer fled a Vigo County hearing. She was set to face charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, and failing to inform she is HIV positive to a sexual partner.

Reports say the three stole an unmarked Police Car with guns in it in Indiana. Investigators say in Kentucky they stole the Chevrolet Avalanche they were driving when arrested. Investigators say they also .robbed someone in a Walmart parking lot in Henry County.

Investigators say they stole a cell phone from a car at the Lee County Walmart Wednesday, and then tried to snatch a purse.

They were captured off James Pond Road after running from Sheriff's deputies. They brought in the Georgia State Patrol Helicopter and Crisp County K-9' to help catch the trio

.Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved