Moultrie Humane Society: Spring brings new litters of puppies and kittens

Kittens, kittens, and more kittens, all waiting to be adopted.

The humane society employees in Moultrie said they are seeing a high number of litters brought to the shelter in just the past few weeks.

"At one point we counted every mom with her 6 or 7 kittens we had 71 cats in 26 kennels. To say we are overloaded with cats and kittens, yes we are," said Director Dawn Blanton.

Blanton said the Humane society is running out of space for these animals.

Blanton said that's why its important for pet owners to get their animals spayed or neutered...so surprise litters don't happen.

According to her, a cat can have up to 3 litters per year with 2 to 8 kittens each litter!

"I hear all the time, I just wanted them to have one litter to have kittens or puppies, well what happens is that offspring produces as well," said Blanton.

To break it down for you, Blanton said the efforts of not spaying or neutering your animal adds up real fast.

She said 1 cat and its litter over the span of 8 years can produce 400,000 offspring.

"It's very high, thats why we try to stress because this is where the kittens end up," said Blanton.

Blanton said because the high number of kittens they are offering reduced adoption costs for June.

If you would like to adopt a cat as well, this month's adoptions are 50 dollars.

That includes spaying or neutering, micro-chipping, and shots.

