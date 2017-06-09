Moultrie - Colquitt Co. form new recreation authority

The City of Moultrie and Colquitt County now have a new recreation authority.

The authority will work to put policies in place for sports and appoint a recreation director.

City and county leaders said tax payers will not see an increase in their millage rate.

City manager Pete Dillard said Moultrie sees all kinds of events come to the area throughout the year promoting sports tourism in South Georgia.

"We do put an emphasis on it because we think its important for the youth of our county and city. It gives them good things and good associations, good activities to be involved in," said Dillard.

The county has seen softball tournaments and diving meets.

Dillard said he visited Moultrie when he was seven years old for a sports event.

He came back years later to call the city home.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10