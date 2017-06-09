FL couple arrested after failed drug smuggling at Calhoun State Prison

Authorities say Danielle Cruz had several grams of meth inside the car (Source:WALB)

A Florida couple is behind bars after attempting to smuggle contraband into a South Georgia prison.

The Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office confiscated several grams of meth and marijuana. They’re hoping these arrests will keep others from doing the same.

Calhoun Co. Chief Deputy David Moseley was driving along Highway 45 on Friday, June 9, 2017, when he found a woman, Danielle Cruz of Mexico City Beach, FL, standing outside her car in the parking lot of an abandoned gas station.

“She had her trunk and her doors opened, so I stopped to see if I could assist her in any way and when I made contact with her she was really nervous,” Moseley said.

That’s when Moseley called Deputy Mary Price to assist him.

“He made contact with the female and she advised him that she dropped someone off at the prison,” Price said.

According to Moseley, Cruz dropped off her boyfriend at the Calhoun State Prison to visit his son, an inmate.

Moseley said they also dropped off something else. The warden found 8 bundles of meth and marijuana on the boyfriend and his son.

Authorities could tell that something was up with Cruz as well.

“She had on a bra. It was actually like a bra and a pair of shorts that actually could have been worn as panties, they were little to nothing,” Price said.

Inside the car, Moseley and Price found 4 grams of meth, 9 prepaid cards, cellphones, and drug paraphernalia.

“And there’s some things that we’re going to send off to the crime lab, because we don’t know what they are,” Moseley said.

The chief deputy said smuggling is common practice, but they’re working to crackdown.

Cruz is booked in the Calhoun Co. Jail. She’s charged with possession of meth and intent to distribute. Her boyfriend has also been booked.

Deputy Price has a message for those looking to try their hands at smuggling.

“If you have any plans of dropping something off at Calhoun State Prison or introducing any kind of contraband, just know we are out, we are vigilant, and we will catch you,” Price said.

The Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office said residents can do their part too. If you see anything suspicious, call 911.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10