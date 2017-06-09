Sheriff in search of ATV witness in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department is looking for a witness who may have seen a stolen ATV being dropped off.

The truck was spotted early Thursday morning on Highway 45 near the business J & B Irrigation. Someone saw a person loading an ATV onto a trailer.

Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton is requesting the public's help. Sheriff Hilton says he is looking for a Dodge truck driver who may have been passing through Highway 45 and Braver Road. This driver could provide information about the suspected stolen vehicle.

"If he was traveling through the area at 2:15 in the morning I would love to talk to him. They're not involved, but I think they may have seen the truck and could help me," said Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton.

If you or someone you know has more information, you can contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department by calling 229-849-2555.

