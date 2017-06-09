Special gathering scheduled at Albany High

Lee County Sheriff's Officials may have stopped a cross country crime spree when they captured three young Indiana people Wednesday after a four hour chase.More >>
Lee County Sheriff's Officials may have stopped a cross country crime spree when they captured three young Indiana people Wednesday after a four hour chase.More >>
Kittens, kittens, and more kittens, all waiting to be adopted. The humane society employees in Moultrie said they are seeing a high number of litters brought to the shelter in just the past few weeks. "At one point we counted every mom with her 6 or 7 kittens we had 71 cats in 26 kennels. To say we are overloaded with cats and kittens, yes we are," said Director Dawn Blanton.More >>
Kittens, kittens, and more kittens, all waiting to be adopted. The humane society employees in Moultrie said they are seeing a high number of litters brought to the shelter in just the past few weeks. "At one point we counted every mom with her 6 or 7 kittens we had 71 cats in 26 kennels. To say we are overloaded with cats and kittens, yes we are," said Director Dawn Blanton.More >>
The City of Moultrie and Colquitt County now have a new recreation authority. The authority will work to put policies in place for sports and appoint a recreation director.More >>
The City of Moultrie and Colquitt County now have a new recreation authority. The authority will work to put policies in place for sports and appoint a recreation director.More >>
A Florida couple is behind bars after attempting to smuggle contraband into a South Georgia prison. The Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office confiscated several grams of meth and marijuana.More >>
A Florida couple is behind bars after attempting to smuggle contraband into a South Georgia prison. The Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office confiscated several grams of meth and marijuana.More >>
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department is looking for a witness who may have seen a stolen ATV being dropped off.More >>
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department is looking for a witness who may have seen a stolen ATV being dropped off.More >>