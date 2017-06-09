Special gathering scheduled at Albany High

Stephen Brimberry is one of the organizers (Source:WALB)

Days after Albany High School’s closing was announced, several residents are planning a gathering tomorrow to show their support for the school.

Albany resident Stephen Brimberry didn’t attend Albany High, but he was still upset after hearing the news that the school system voted to close the city’s oldest school.

Albany High was established 130 years ago and has thousands of alumni near and far.

Brimberry and others organized an Albany High Pep Rally. He wants all graduates to meet in front of the school on Saturday, June 10, 2017, to show their school will not be forgotten.

“Just gathering here to have an opportunity to gather in front of the sign before it’s taken away and planting the seed that we want the history of Albany High to be preserved,” Brimberry said.

The event will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The gathering will take place outside of the school. Alumni are asked to wear school colors to show their support.

