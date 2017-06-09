Sign ups still available for Albany Museum of Art camps

The Albany Museum of Art's camp is underway.

This week campers made paper mache, shirts, bowls, and necklaces at the Thronateeska History Museum.

The next summer camp is going to be held June 19th.

There are still slots available if you want to sign up.

The theme will be summer luau.

"We are going to be doing some coconut bowling, making tiki masks and grass skirts," said Director of Education and Public Programming, Chole Hinton.

