Injured storm cleanup volunteer eager to get back to work

A storm cleanup volunteer who was severely injured while cutting down damaged trees, is now on the road to recovery.

WALB News 10's Catherine Patterson sat down with him Friday, almost three months since his injury.

Jason Stewart said he's suffering from cabin fever.

He said he's got another two months of recovery, after severing his ACL.

And regardless of the pain he's in, he said he's ready to get back to work, ASAP.

For Jason Stewart, the down time he's had during his recovery hasn't been easy, or fun.

"I watch T.V. a lot. That's all there is to do," he said.

Over the past three months, he's had to watch on the sidelines as his cleanup crew helped storm victims in Albany return to some sort of normalcy.

"There's still fallen trees," said Stewart. "They're picking up debris. Same thing they were doing from day one, because there's still a bunch of it out there."

But before his injury, he put his chainsaw to use, cutting down trees and cleaning up yards after January's storms.

That was until he was injured.

Stewart said he was cutting down a limb on top of a house, when it came down swinging.

It hit him in the abdomen, in the leg, and flew him across the roof.

"When I got hurt and I had to hand it over, I let them know, 'Just keep going. Keep going. Just as long as you can, as far as you can,'" he said.

Now, three months after the injury, and a few days after surgery, he's on the mend.

Stewart said while the number of volunteers may be dwindling, he knows there's still so much that needs to be done around Albany.

"Saw crews have diminished down to a dozen people or less," said Stewart. "I understand the city has a deadline they have to meet, a contract, it has to come to an end. But, there's still 12 months worth of work. Especially with the very few volunteers that are left."

And while he may not be in physical shape to climb roofs, cut down trees, and help now, he said he'd do it all over again because this city is home and the people who live here are family.

"People appreciate us, they loved it," Stewart said. "Just to see the smiles on their faces, taking the trees off their houses and out of their yards. It was well worth it. Sure the pain hurts, but I would definitely do it again."

Stewart encourages folks to keep volunteering and donating to volunteer groups.

