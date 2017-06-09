Injured storm cleanup volunteer eager to get back to work

A storm cleanup volunteer who was severely injured while cutting down damaged trees, is now on the road to recovery.More >>
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kamaiah K. Gardner graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.More >>
A raid of the man's home in April by the Pataula Drug Task Force recovered 120.5 grams of Cocaine and 1600 plus grams of Marijuana.More >>
This weekend, visitors to the Watermelon Capital of the World can go up, up and away during Cordele's hot air balloon festival.More >>
Friday, they said that the white Range Rover used in the drive-by was found abandoned Thursday night in the 800 block of West Society Avenue.More >>
