Mitchell Co. native becomes an Airman

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kamaiah K. Gardner graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Gardner is the son of Daphane D. Bell, grandson of Lucile Mitchell, and nephew of Shonterrium S. Mitchell, all of Camilla.

He is a 2016 graduate of Mitchell County High School, in Camilla.

He earned an associate degree in 2017 from Bainbridge State College.

