Mistrial declared in Moultrie murder case

Gun shots were fired near this center (Source: WALB)

A mistrial has been declared in the trial of Jaquan Willis, who charged with fatally shooting a young mother in a park last year.

He was just 16-years-old at the time.

Willis was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and two counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The jury was only able to reach a decision on one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators say he killed Fatisha Clark in the parking lot of Ryce Community Center.

They say Willis and six others were involved in a fight, and he fired shots from a car, hitting Clark, who was an innocent bystander.

Clark, who was the mother of three kids, later died in the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10