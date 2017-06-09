Valdosta standoff ends peacefully

About 5:30 Friday morning, Valdosta Police ended two hours of a tense standoff, in which a 23 year old man barricaded himself in an apartment, with his young son.

The Valdosta Police Department arrested Quinton Wright, who had forced his way into an apartment old Old Statenville Road, and reportedly assaulted a woman who lives there.

Police say Wright told them he would kill himself, or force them to kill him.

VPD's The Crisis Negotiation Team talked to Wright and convinced him to give up peacefully. They then took him into custody, and then to a hospital for evaluation.

The boy was unharmed, but taken for an exam as well.

The woman got out of the apartment on her own, and was treated for minor injuries.

Wright faces multiple felony charges of:

Burglary

Kidnapping

Aggravated Stalking, two counts

Battery

There is one count of misdemeanor battery

"I am very proud of all the officers and detectives in this case to include the responding officers and members of the Negotiation Team," said VPD Chief Brian Childress. "When I arrived, they had the scene secured and safe for others, the female victim was being treated, and they had the offender calm and talking. Their calm and professional demeanor led to the offender surrendering with no force used by law enforcement."

