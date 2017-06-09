One arrested for Albany drive-by shooting

Days after Albany High School’s closing was announced, several residents are planning a gathering tomorrow to show their support for the school.More >>
The Albany Museum of Art's camp is underway. The next summer camp is going to be held June 19th.More >>
The Albany Police Department has arrested one man in connection to a drive-by shooting.More >>
A storm cleanup volunteer who was severely injured while cutting down damaged trees, is now on the road to recovery.More >>
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kamaiah K. Gardner graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.More >>
