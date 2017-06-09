APD finds vehicle used in Willard Avenue drive-by shooting

Friday, they said that the white Range Rover used in the drive-by was found abandoned Thursday night in the 800 block of West Society Avenue.More >>
Friday, they said that the white Range Rover used in the drive-by was found abandoned Thursday night in the 800 block of West Society Avenue.More >>
This weekend, visitors to the Watermelon Capital of the World can go up, up and away during Cordele's hot air balloon festival.More >>
This weekend, visitors to the Watermelon Capital of the World can go up, up and away during Cordele's hot air balloon festival.More >>
Governor Nathan Deal issued an executive order for all flags to be flown at half staff on Friday.More >>
Governor Nathan Deal issued an executive order for all flags to be flown at half staff on Friday.More >>
20-time Grammy Award winning country singer Vince Gill sold out the UGA Tifton Conference Center on Thursday night.More >>
20-time Grammy Award winning country singer Vince Gill sold out the UGA Tifton Conference Center on Thursday night.More >>
ABAC received a million-dollar donation to help educate kids about agriculture.More >>
ABAC received a million-dollar donation to help educate kids about agriculture.More >>