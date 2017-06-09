APD finds vehicle used in Willard Avenue drive-by shooting

Neighbors said no one was hit by any bullets, but the number of shots frightened them. (Source: WALB)

At least five shell casings were found on the road by investigators. (Source: WALB)

Residents on Willard Avenue were concerned after they heard several gunshots Wednesday evening. (Source: WALB)

Several South Albany neighbors said they were very concerned when shots were fired on Willard Avenue Wednesday night.

Albany Police crime scene investigators and officers scoured the area around Willard Avenue, looking at evidence from the shooting.

Friday, they said that the white Range Rover used in the drive-by was found abandoned Thursday night in the 800 block of West Society Avenue.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Florida. They have impounded the vehicle.

At least five shell casings were found on the road by investigators.

Neighbors said no one was hit by any bullets, but the number of shots frightened them.

The woman whose house was struck by bullets says she is leaving.

This is the same area that two men were shot and killed in March of 2013 in what prosecutors said was a gang involved murder, where more than 50 shots were fired in a drive-by shooting.

Two men were recently acquitted of those murders, with two more men set to face trial soon.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10