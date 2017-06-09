Wreck forces Clark Avenue detour - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wreck forces Clark Avenue detour

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
(Google Maps) (Google Maps)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Two semi trucks have collided in the 2400 block of Clark Avenue.

This is at the intersection of North Mock Road.

Traffic is being diverted by police.

It's best to avoid this intersection for the time being.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

Powered by Frankly