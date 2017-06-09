Firebirds hope to close season out strong

The first season in the National Arena League has not gone as intended for the Georgia Firebirds, but the team hopes they can still close out strong.

The Firebirds will play the final two games of the season over the next two weeks in Albany. The team currently sits at 2-7, well out of the playoff picture, after four losses in their last five games.

The Firebirds returned home from Monterrey, Mexico early Wednesday morning and conducted their only practice of the week Thursday.

Head coach Antwone Savage admits it would be very easy for his team to just fold up and get to the end of the season, but he's happy to see morale is still high.

"Just not being able to win games, I guess you could say it gets players down. To see the guys stick it through, and finish the season, it really means a lot to me," Savage says. "I just really want to get some wins with this group to give them a good boost out."

The Firebirds kick off against the Steelhawks Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at the James H. Gray Civic Center.

