Gov. Deal orders flags at half staff on Friday

Governor Nathan Deal issued an executive order for all flags to be flown at half staff on Friday, June 9.

The order is in honor of SPC Etienne J. Murphy, 22.

Murphy died in Al-Hasakah, Syria on May 26 after sustaining injuries during a rollover crash.

He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield near the Georgia coast.

Murphy was on his first deployment since joining the military out of high school. Murphy completed his training at Fort Benning.

He was a graduate of South Gwinnett High School and leaves behind a wife and two sons.

