Country music star Vince Gill concert sells out

20-time Grammy Award winning country singer Vince Gill sold out the UGA Tifton Conference Center on Thursday night.

The concert's promoter teamed up with the Chamber of Commerce, and five local companies to sponsor the event.

Organizers said the sold out show will be a big boost to the city.

More than 2,000 people attended the two-hour show.

Some fans traveled as far as Acworth and Waycross.

"I wish they'd bring more big name artists to this venue. It's a gorgeous facility. I think if they did, they'd be a big success," said attendee John Hoffer.

"On my husband's and I 20th anniversary we renewed our vows, and we played a Vince Gill song, it was called Look at Us," attendee Arlene Chaney.

For those who couldn't make it to the Vince Gill concert, organizers plan to bring Dwight Yoakam to Tifton on November 2nd.

Those tickets will go on sale on June 16th.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10